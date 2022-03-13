Warmer temperatures for the week with rain chances

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us overnight and Monday morning low temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30s, areas of frost will develop by daybreak.

Monday will be a great start to the week with mostly sunny skies and highs near average in the lower 60s. Rain showers are likely on Tuesday evening with highs in the middle 60s. Additional showers are expected on Wednesday with temps staying in the middle 60s.

Warmer temps are expected for the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Friday. Showers and storms are possible on Friday and into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.