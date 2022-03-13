One person shot at Huntsville Popeyes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Huntsville late Sunday morning.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was shot at Popeyes located at the corner of Jordan Lane and University Drive. Webster says the person was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

It is still unclear what caused the shooting and if anyone else is involved. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. and crews are still working on the scene.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.