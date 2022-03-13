Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Waterloo Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Lauderdale County sheriff department tell WAFF two deputies responded to a home on County Road 126 around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The caller told deputies her caretaker was being, quote, “mean and abusive.”

When deputies arrived at the home, a man, the caretaker, confronted them. That’s when deputies say the male pulled out a rifle. Once that happened, officials say deputies shot the man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation by the Florence Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.