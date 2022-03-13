Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh.

Merchant and Roberts were arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of prescription drugs. They were each booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Grubaugh was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He was also booked into the Morgan County Jail.

