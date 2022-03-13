Cold Start This Morning But Warmer Air On The Way

Deals
By Adam Clayton
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Sunday Morning! Bundle up because it is cold out there this morning!

Temperatures have fallen into the low to mid 20s across the Tennessee Valley and a layer of frost has formed on most surfaces. The good news is that the sun will shine today and temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s for a high. Tonight, low temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 30s so it will once again be cold as you wake up on Monday. Sunshine will dominate on Monday which will bring even warmer temps with highs in the low 60s. Our next storm system will start to push clouds into the area Monday night and keep low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Rain showers will overspread the area on Tuesday with the heaviest activity confined to south of the Tennessee river. The clouds and rain shower activity will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s for highs on Tuesday. Most of the rain will move out of the area for Wednesday, but clouds will keep high temperatures in the mid 60s. The sunshine will return for St. Patrick’s day and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances increase for the weekend, but temperatures will stay above average with highs running from 65-70 and lows spanning from 45-50.

Meteorologist Adam Clayton

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

