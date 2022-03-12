Warming Centers open in Huntsville, Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville and Hands Across Decatur are opening warming centers for anyone who needs temporary shelter during Friday and Saturday’s projected winter weather.

The following warming centers will be open:

HUNTSVILLE

Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Drive NW, downtownrescuemission.org , 256-536-2441

Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW, salvationarmyalm.org/huntsville , 256-536-5576

Weather permitting, Huntsville Police will be offer transportation to individuals at no cost to the Downtown Rescue Mission and Salvation Army warming centers. To request a ride from HPD, you are asked to call the department’s non-emergency phone number at 256-722-7100.

Huntsville Transit will also provide free rides as long as buses are running. The department will operate on a two-hour delay Saturday, March 12, due to expected winter weather conditions.

DECATUR

Hands Across Decatur, 1027 5th Avenue SE, handsacrossdecatur.org

Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. and lunch at 12 p.m. Anyone who wants to help with providing breakfast or lunch is asked to contact Hands Across Decatur.

