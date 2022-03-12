UAH men’s hoops upsets Barry in Division II NCAA Tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WAFF) - The No. 7 seed University of Alabama in Huntsville men’s basketball team upset No. 2 seed Barry in the first round of the Division II NCAA Tournament, 106-99.

The Chargers (23-10) have now won eight-straight games and are advancing in the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season.

UAH guard CJ Williamson led all scorers with 38 points as he finished 14-of-16 (88%) from the free throw line. In the final four minutes of the game, Williamson scored 15 of the Chargers’ 20 points to seal the upset.

In the first half, Barry (20-9) led by as much as nine, but the Chargers remained within striking distance throughout the half. With under 11 minutes remaining before halftime, Williamson and Max Shulman took over for the Chargers, leading them on an 8-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to one.

Shulman finished as the second-leading scorer for UAH with 16 points.

Barry rattled off six-straight points to push the lead to seven, but the Chargers responded. To end the first half, UAH outscored the Buccaneers, 23-13, to lead by three at the half.

In the second half, UAH was unable to keep hot and fell behind by eight points with less than eight minutes to go. When things looked bleak, that’s when Williamson took over for the Chargers and led them from behind to secure the upset.

A 22-6 run propelled the Chargers to a 94-86 lead with two minutes remaining and they never looked back as they finished off Barry to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

As a team, UAH shot 56% from field goal range and 13-of-28 (46%) from three-point range. The Chargers also scored 21 points off 15 Barry turnovers.

The Buccaneers finished the game shooting 47% from the floor and 17-of-38 (45%) from behind the arc. Jake Kakar led the team with 36 points, shooting 10-of-16 (63%) from three-point range.

UAH will face No. 3 seed Embry-Riddle in the second round at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

