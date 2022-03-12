Deals
Teens for lows overnight, warmer temps ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday morning and clocks will move forward one hour.  Please change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA Weather Radios.   

Mostly clear skies and breezy winds will stay with us overnight with morning wind chill values in the teens to start your Sunday!  Despite the frigid start, Sunday will be a much warmer day with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the low 50s, winds will be breezy from the southwest.  Monday will be a great start to the week with mostly sunny skies and highs near average in the lower 60s.  Rain showers are likely on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. 

Warmer temps are expected for the rest of the work week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Friday.  Showers and storms are possible on Friday.

