Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing at MoMA

Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said two individuals have been stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Authorities said the two individuals were in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital after the stabbing on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, and further details weren’t immediately available.

Social media posts on Twitter showed that the midtown Manhattan museum evacuated patrons Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Winter Storm Warning
Snow, sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight and Saturday morning
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
Kitchen Cops: March 11, 2022
Ricatoni’s rocked in recent Kitchen Cops inspection
Police lights
Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare
Raw chicken found in school lunches in Danville
Danville Middle, High School students say school served raw chicken for lunch; parents, restaurants step in

Latest News

daylight saving
Many Alabamians want permanent daylight savings time
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
The US sends more aid to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to inch closer to Ukraine's capital...
Russian strikes intensify around Ukraine's capitol
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher placed on administrative leave