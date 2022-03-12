Mother speaks after son burned in fire father is accused of setting on purpose

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The mother of a child who was rescued from a burning apartment this week is speaking to WAFF.

She says she can't imagine her ex is capable of something like this.

This after police say, the child’s father is the one who set that fire.

The fire happened Sunday in Rogersville.

Two of the father’s children were inside that apartment with him, and police say he left one of them inside.

“To see your child sit there and suffering and you cant do nothing about it. It’s like one of the worst feelings ever,” Kelsey Tucker said.

That’s what was going through Kelsey Tucker’s mind seeing her three year old boy’s legs badly burned from this apartment fire.

Rogersville Police say it was intentionally set, and the boy’s father, Jared Hazelwood is the suspect.

“I mean I can’t say that it didn’t happen because I wasn’t there but the Jared that I know, wouldn’t have done this,” Tucker said.

Police say Hazelwood jumped out a window to get to safety, leaving his three year old son behind.

“He said, ‘mommy I was in the living room by myself,’” Tucker said.

Tucker adds another adult was in the apartment, her half sister

“I honestly feel as if they should be held and question instead of just blaming one person,” she said.

But it’s Tucker’s ex and the father of her two young boys who is sitting in jail charged with seven counts of arson.

“Did you always feel like your kids were safe with your ex,” WAFF asked...

“Without a doubt in my mind, I mean that’s something I never had to question. My kids are probably fixing to lose their father, the one person that’s been there since they’ve been born. They keep asking to see their dad, including the one that was burnt. I feel If he put them in danger, the boys, that they wouldn’t be feeling the emotions that they’re feeling, wanting to see their dad,” she said.

Although Tucker doesn’t believe Hazelwood is capable of something like this, she wants anyone responsible to be held accountable.

“Whether it was their father, whether it was her, or whether it was an outsider who was involved with him and her, whoever done it needs to be punished.”

Remember it was a Rogersville police officer who went into the burning apartment and rescued Tucker’s son from the flames.

She says she got to meet him yesterday and thanked him for his bravery.

