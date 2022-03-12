Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mother speaks after son burned in fire father is accused of setting on purpose

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The mother of a child who was rescued from a burning apartment this week is speaking to WAFF.

She says she can't imagine her ex is capable of something like this.
She says she can't imagine her ex is capable of something like this.(Kelsey Tucker)

This after police say, the child’s father is the one who set that fire.

The fire happened Sunday in Rogersville.

Two of the father’s children were inside that apartment with him, and police say he left one of them inside.

“To see your child sit there and suffering and you cant do nothing about it. It’s like one of the worst feelings ever,” Kelsey Tucker said.

That’s what was going through Kelsey Tucker’s mind seeing her three year old boy’s legs badly burned from this apartment fire.

Rogersville Police say it was intentionally set, and the boy’s father, Jared Hazelwood is the suspect.

“I mean I can’t say that it didn’t happen because I wasn’t there but the Jared that I know, wouldn’t have done this,” Tucker said.

Police say Hazelwood jumped out a window to get to safety, leaving his three year old son behind.

“He said, ‘mommy I was in the living room by myself,’” Tucker said.

Tucker adds another adult was in the apartment, her half sister

“I honestly feel as if they should be held and question instead of just blaming one person,” she said.

But it’s Tucker’s ex and the father of her two young boys who is sitting in jail charged with seven counts of arson.

“Did you always feel like your kids were safe with your ex,” WAFF asked...

“Without a doubt in my mind, I mean that’s something I never had to question. My kids are probably fixing to lose their father, the one person that’s been there since they’ve been born. They keep asking to see their dad, including the one that was burnt. I feel If he put them in danger, the boys, that they wouldn’t be feeling the emotions that they’re feeling, wanting to see their dad,” she said.

Although Tucker doesn’t believe Hazelwood is capable of something like this, she wants anyone responsible to be held accountable.

“Whether it was their father, whether it was her, or whether it was an outsider who was involved with him and her, whoever done it needs to be punished.”

Remember it was a Rogersville police officer who went into the burning apartment and rescued Tucker’s son from the flames.

She says she got to meet him yesterday and thanked him for his bravery.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Winter Storm Warning
Snow & sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight & Saturday AM
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
Kitchen Cops: March 11, 2022
Ricatoni’s rocked in recent Kitchen Cops inspection
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

Latest News

Raw chicken found in school lunches in Danville
Danville Middle, High School students say school served raw chicken for lunch; parents, restaurants step in
Driving alternatives due to rising gas prices
Biking as an alternative to driving in the City of Huntsville
George Grabryan
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan talks weather preparations
St. Patrick's Day parade in Huntsville - 2019
St. Patrick’s Day parade returns in Huntsville this Saturday