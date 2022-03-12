Many Alabamians want permanent daylight savings time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Less sleep, more daylight.

It’s the result of Daylight Saving Time.

If you’re not a fan of springing forward and then falling back, your not alone.

Alabama leaders want to make changes, but they need the approval from Congress to move forward.

“Sunshine and vitamin d are the best thing for you so the more of it the better,” Brent Jones said.

Everyone we talked to wants daylight savings time to become permanent.

“I do photography on the side so I like to be able to do photo shoots after work. The golden hour is lasting a lot longer when you spring forward rather when you fall back,” Sabrina Harbin said.

And Governor Ivey agrees.

She signed a bill into law last year that would stop Alabama from moving the clock back each fall.

However, that still hasn’t taken effect, because there’s a federal ban on making daylight savings time permanent.

A popular debate for stopping the bi-annual time shifts is the affect it has on a person’s sleep cycle.

“It throws off my whole day too. Everything kind of goes a little hay wire, you lose an hour asleep which is the worst. I have to figure out how I’m going to get to work on time, to school on time. I personally think we should get rid of it,” Brent Jones said.

It’s also believed that moving the clock back in the fall was intended to give farmers an extra hour of morning daylight.

However the owner of Champion Farms in Falkville says this system is not beneficial to him.

“It gets dark at what 5:30, sometimes 6 and then you have to go in the house. And it gets hard to do anything outside./I wish it would stay spring light saving time. I would love it, I’m pretty sure everyone else would too,” Champion said.

Just this week, Congress debated making daylight savings time permanent, meaning we would not fall back each November, but a decision was not made.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.