Man dead after firing shots at Decatur Police Officers, according to spokesperson

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -A man is dead after leading Decatur Police Officers on a chase in Morgan County.

That’s according to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson.

We’re also told no officers were injured.

Police say this all started early Saturday morning when they got a call for a home invasion.

When police got to the home they found the homeowner with a gun shot wound in the leg..

After breaking in the garage and shooting the homeowner, police say the suspect took off with the homeowners keys.

A few hours later police say the white Jeep he stole was reported at the Morgan Center on Beltline Road.

That’s when the chase began. The man led police all the way to old Highway 24 in front of West Morgan Elementary School.

The suspect ended up in the ditch and began firing shots at officers

Decatur police returned shots, striking the suspect multiple times. He was brought to the hospital where he died.

Decatur police say the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

