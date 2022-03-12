Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lawrence County man accused of killing mother

Nicholas Scoggin
Nicholas Scoggin(Lawrence County Sheriff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hillsboro man was arrested and charged in the death of his mother.

Friday night, deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on County Road 230 in the Chalybeate Springs community of Lawrence County.

Deputies found the body of 67-year-old Deborah Landers Bryant. Investigators say she had been dead for a few days after they found her body.

37-year-old Nicholas Drue Scoggin was immediately identified as a suspect. Scoggin was living with Bryant, his mother, at the time of this incident.

Scoggin was arrested at a friend’s house on Highway 20 in Hillsboro.

Investogators said Scoggin got into an argument with Bryant. They say the argument was over Scoggin’s mother refusing to give him a ride to a girlfriend’s house.

Bryant’s body has been sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville to determine the cause of death.

Scoggin was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges: Murder, Kidnapping 1st degree and Robbery 1st degree.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Winter Storm Warning
Snow, sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight and Saturday morning
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
Kitchen Cops: March 11, 2022
Ricatoni’s rocked in recent Kitchen Cops inspection
Police lights
Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare
Raw chicken found in school lunches in Danville
Danville Middle, High School students say school served raw chicken for lunch; parents, restaurants step in

Latest News

Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Waterloo
daylight saving
Many Alabamians want permanent daylight savings time
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher placed on administrative leave
A man is dead after leading Decatur Police Officers on a chase in Morgan County.
Man dead after firing shots at Decatur Police Officers, according to spokesperson