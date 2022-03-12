Lawrence County man accused of killing mother

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hillsboro man was arrested and charged in the death of his mother.

Friday night, deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on County Road 230 in the Chalybeate Springs community of Lawrence County.

Deputies found the body of 67-year-old Deborah Landers Bryant. Investigators say she had been dead for a few days after they found her body.

37-year-old Nicholas Drue Scoggin was immediately identified as a suspect. Scoggin was living with Bryant, his mother, at the time of this incident.

Scoggin was arrested at a friend’s house on Highway 20 in Hillsboro.

Investogators said Scoggin got into an argument with Bryant. They say the argument was over Scoggin’s mother refusing to give him a ride to a girlfriend’s house.

Bryant’s body has been sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville to determine the cause of death.

Scoggin was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges: Murder, Kidnapping 1st degree and Robbery 1st degree.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.