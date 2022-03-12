Huntsville Utilities responding to power outages
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage Friday night in north Huntsville.
The power outage is reported from University Drive south to Clinton Avenue, and from Church Street west to Jordan Lane. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
HU says the cause is unknown at this time.
