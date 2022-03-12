Deals
Huntsville Utilities responding to power outages

Strong winds have been impacting the state since Wednesday evening.
Strong winds have been impacting the state since Wednesday evening.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage Friday night in north Huntsville.

The power outage is reported from University Drive south to Clinton Avenue, and from Church Street west to Jordan Lane. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

HU says the cause is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

