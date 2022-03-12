Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go as planned

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Even with the cold weather and snow that moved in overnight into the Tennessee Valley area, the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday will go on as planned.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. The roads were assessed by officials with the Huntsville Police Department and they determined the roads were safe enough for the parade.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.