Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go as planned

Huntsville City garbage and recycling schedule released (Source: City of Huntsville)
Huntsville City garbage and recycling schedule released (Source: City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Even with the cold weather and snow that moved in overnight into the Tennessee Valley area, the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday will go on as planned.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. The roads were assessed by officials with the Huntsville Police Department and they determined the roads were safe enough for the parade.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Winter Storm Warning
Snow, sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight and Saturday morning
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
Kitchen Cops: March 11, 2022
Ricatoni’s rocked in recent Kitchen Cops inspection
Police lights
Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare
Two males with fatal gunshot wounds found in Scottsboro

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bundle up because it is extremely cold, snowy outside
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bundle up because it is extremely cold and snowy outside
Strong winds have been impacting the state since Wednesday evening.
Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville
She says she can't imagine her ex is capable of something like this.
Mother speaks after son burned in fire father is accused of setting on purpose