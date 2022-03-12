Fort Payne High School teacher placed on administrative leave

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne High School anatomy teacher has been placed on administrative leave, following an arrest. That’s according to Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett.

According to the DeKalb County Jail records, 37-year-old Kenneth Zaremba was arrested Friday, and charged with prostitution. Jail records show Zaremba posted his $100,000 bond less than two hours after he was booked.

Superintendent Jett confirms Zaremba worked for the school district.

