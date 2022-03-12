Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fort Payne High School teacher placed on administrative leave

Kenneth Zaremba
Kenneth Zaremba(DeKalb County jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne High School anatomy teacher has been placed on administrative leave, following an arrest. That’s according to Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett.

According to the DeKalb County Jail records, 37-year-old Kenneth Zaremba was arrested Friday, and charged with prostitution. Jail records show Zaremba posted his $100,000 bond less than two hours after he was booked.

Superintendent Jett confirms Zaremba worked for the school district.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Winter Storm Warning
Snow, sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight and Saturday morning
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
Kitchen Cops: March 11, 2022
Ricatoni’s rocked in recent Kitchen Cops inspection
Police lights
Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare
Raw chicken found in school lunches in Danville
Danville Middle, High School students say school served raw chicken for lunch; parents, restaurants step in

Latest News

daylight saving
Many Alabamians want permanent daylight savings time
A man is dead after leading Decatur Police Officers on a chase in Morgan County.
Man dead after firing shots at Decatur Police Officers, according to spokesperson
Huntsville City garbage and recycling schedule released (Source: City of Huntsville)
Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go as planned
WAFF 48 Weekend Mornings
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bundle up because it is extremely cold, snowy outside