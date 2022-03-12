Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on prostitution charges, placed on administrative leave

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne High School anatomy teacher has been placed on administrative leave, following an arrest. That’s according to Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett.

According to the DeKalb County Jail records, 37-year-old Kenneth Zaremba was arrested Friday, and charged with prostitution. Jail records show Zaremba posted his $100,000 bond less than two hours after he was booked.

Superintendent Jett confirms Zaremba worked for the school district.

Jett released the following statement:

“On the evening of March 9, 2022, the Fort Payne Board of Education was informed of a pending criminal investigation against Fort Payne High School teacher Mr. Kenneth Zaremba II and he was placed on administrative leave on March 10, 2022 pending the investigation. The Fort Payne Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Friday, March 11, 2022 and accepted the resignation of Mr. Zaremba.

The Fort Payne Board of Education will cooperate with local law enforcement in any ongoing investigation and all future inquiries should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.