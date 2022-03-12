Deals
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bundle up because it is extremely cold, snowy outside

WAFF 48 Weekend mornings
By Adam Clayton
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Snowy Saturday Morning! Bundle up because it is extremely cold outside!

Most of the snow has moved out of the Tennessee Valley, but there are still some light snow showers and flurries affecting some areas. Most locations received between one to three inches of snow Friday night, and temperatures have fallen into the mid 20s.

The cold air has led to some hazardous road conditions, so give yourself some extra time to reach your destination. The sun should start to come out across the Tennessee Valley later Saturday morning, but temperatures will only warm up to around freezing for a high.

The cold temperatures combined with the wind will make it feel like the 20s outside. Low temperatures Saturday night will dip into the mid 20s, so there will likely be a thick layer of frost as you wake up Sunday morning.

On Sunday, skies will be clear, and temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 50s for highs. By Monday, high temperatures will be close to 60 degrees with lots of sunshine. Our next storm system will start to affect the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with chances of rain, but temperatures will stay mild in the 60s.

