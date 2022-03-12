Biking as an alternative to driving in the City of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With gas prices continuing to rise to record-high prices, drivers are looking to ease the pressure off the pedal in different ways.

With many workers transitioning back to the office, public transportation, carpools and particularly biking can be viable options. Dennis Madsen is the manager of Urban and Long Range Planning for the City of Huntsville and he says making the city more bike accessible has been a plan in the works for decades.

“There has been so much community support for bike infrastructure, for adding more bike improvements. It’s helped catalyze us in terms of getting projects on the ground,” said Madsen. “As much as gas prices are something that might suggest biking is an alternative, it was even before the acceleration of gas prices. A great example, actually, was COVID.”

Larry Mason is a member of the Huntsville Metropolitan Planning Organization and an advocate for biking. He’s also the owner of Hubs Coops where one of their goals is putting more people from cars onto bikes.

“What we’re really trying to promote is that it needs to be a commuting activity, a way of mobility for everybody of all ages and all abilities and that includes income,” said Mason.

Mason says the infrastructure for biking isn’t quite there yet but there has been improvement and understands that we can’t be fossil-fuel dependent well into the future.

For more information on the comprehensive plan of projects for the city including biking trails and greenways click here.

