Two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County claims man’s life

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday in Lawrence County that claimed the life of a man.

Monzell Gholston, 40, was injured when his Ford Explorer struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Gholston was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Gabriel Rardon, 33, was the other driver and his status is unknown at this time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash that occurred at the intersection of Alabama Highway 101 and Alabama Highway 157.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

