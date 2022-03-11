Deals
Two males with fatal gunshot wounds found in Scottsboro

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two males were found dead in Scottsboro on Thursday evening.

At 7 p.m. on March 10, Scottsboro Police responded to the scene of a possible double shooting near Taylor Street.

According to a Scottsboro Police spokesperson, officers located two deceased males inside an apartment, both with fatal gunshot wounds. Preliminary findings indicate the two males fatally shot each other.

The Scottsoboro Police Department is leading the investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

