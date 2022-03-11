Tuscumbia man killed in Colbert County car crash

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was killed in a two-vehicle car crash in Colbert County Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Willard Wilbanks, 84, was killed when the 1995 Chevrolet S10 he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Robert W. Neyendorf, 32, of Panama City, Fla.

ALEA says Wilbanks was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 20 near the 32-mile marker near Leighton. This crash is under investigation by State Troopers.

