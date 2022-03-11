Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tuscumbia man killed in Colbert County car crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia man was killed in a two-vehicle car crash in Colbert County Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Willard Wilbanks, 84, was killed when the 1995 Chevrolet S10 he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Robert W. Neyendorf, 32, of Panama City, Fla.

ALEA says Wilbanks was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 20 near the 32-mile marker near Leighton. This crash is under investigation by State Troopers.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Kitchen Cops: March 11, 2022
Ricatoni’s rocked in recent Kitchen Cops inspection
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
WAFF Winter Storm Warning
Snow & sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight & Saturday AM

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day parade in Huntsville - 2019
St. Patrick’s Day parade returns in Huntsville this Saturday
Police lights
Marshall County Chief Deputy: man in custody dies after attempting leap from patrol unit
Gerald Kirby
Decatur Police Department investigators arrest fifth forgery suspect
Police lights
Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare