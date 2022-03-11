Taxpayer Assistance Center opening Saturday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have been struggling to get your taxes done, mark your calendars for a free event happening Saturday. The IRS is opening a Taxpayer Assistance Center in Florence to answer all of your questions at no cost.

You can walk in, without an appointment, to get direct help on a variety of services such as Advance Child Tax Credit payments and ITIN renewal. IRS representatives will also help you access your individual account information. If you need transcripts and forms, you may be able to get them there as well.

“We want taxpayers to be at ease, and we feel that this is going to be a way for them to take advantage of it,” said Alejandra Castro, spokesperson for the IRS. “We do plan to have these events more often and we will be letting you know as we open more Saturdays. But this is a very good opportunity for the residents of Florence.”

The Taxpayer Assistance Center is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located at 2042 S. Walnut St in Florence, and will offer the following services:

It is important to bring the correct documents and forms including government-issued photo identification, social security cards and/or ITIN numbers, and any IRS letters or notices. Remember, no appointment is required.

If your questions can’t be answered there, IRS reps will schedule you a follow up appointment with somebody that can help. You can also visit IRS.gov/Help for more resources.

“Representatives from the IRS will be there to assist you and if they can’t assist you there they will guide you in the right direction and give you a follow up appointment with somebody that can help you,” Castro said.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event, there are free programs that will do your taxes for you. For example, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA, helps qualified individuals file tax returns. If you make $58,000 or less, have a disability or speak limited English, you qualify for this program. There’s also Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) for individuals 60 and over. These services are led by trained IRS reps who walk you through the process, step-by-step. The key is to show up prepared for your meeting.

“One of the most important messages I always tell taxpayers - If you haven’t filed your tax return yet, make sure before filing that you have all the information you need at hand,” Castro said. “Filing an incorrect or incomplete tax return is going to make your refund delayed.”

There are handful of VITA or TCE sites within 25 miles of Huntsville. If you’d like to find a site near you, go to the VITA Locator Tool or call 888-227-7669.

