Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney

The Auburn Tigers lost to the Texas A&M Aggies in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday, March 11, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute as Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Auburn 67-62 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The loss could wind up costing the Tigers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Jackson finished with 17 points to help Texas A&M follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing. The surging Aggies enhanced their chances of landing at least an at-large berth in the NCAA field.

Jabari Smith led Auburn with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

