St. Patrick’s Day parade returns in Huntsville this Saturday

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The start of spring also means St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner and this year’s Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade is happening Saturday!

The 45th annual Ellen McAnelly Memorial parade is set to take place in Downtown Huntsville, at 11 a.m. The route will begin at Lot K on the corner of Woodson Street and Holmes Avenue and go through downtown.

Nearly than 90 groups are expected to participate, including St. Patrick, in this year’s parade.

“It’s hard to believe it has been three years since this parade has marched through the streets of downtown Huntsville. It’s such a wonderful day for the Irish, those who are Irish for the day, and for the community, said Lisa Bollinger, Parade Director. “We are very excited about the number and variety of groups participating in the parade this year. We are happy to see familiar faces and some new ones, too.”

More festivities will kick off following the parade including an after party at Straight to Ale Brewing at Campus 805. The family-friendly event includes live music, games and more.

As of Friday afternoon, the parade is still on! Bollinger says the cold weather and snow will not cancel the parade, however hazardous road conditions will. Huntsville Police and the parade committee are monitoring road conditions in the area. An update on the event will be announced at 8 a.m. Saturday morning on the Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

