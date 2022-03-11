Snow & sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight & Saturday AM

Good Friday morning! Temperatures are starting off on a cool note this morning in the 30s and 40s under generally fair skies.

Cloud cover will be intermittent to start the day with some sunshine and temps warming into the middle to upper 60s by early afternoon. Scattered light rain showers will be possible through the afternoon. We are tracking a potent winter weather system that can bring potentially significant travel impacts to the Tennessee Valley later this evening into Saturday morning. Giles, Lincoln and Franklin Counties in Middle Tennessee are under a WINTER STORM WARNING. Most counties in North Alabama are under a WINTER STORM WARNING as well from 9PM through 9AM Saturday. Cullman, Marshall and DeKalb Counties are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for slightly less snowfall accumulation, but travel impacts are still anticipated for these counties. Rain showers will transition to sleet and eventually snow showers later tonight, snowfall rates can be heavy at times. Heavy sleet initially can lead to slippery roadways, especially on area bridges and overpasses. We will be watching the precipitation type closely this evening, but generally speaking, 1″ to 3″+ of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces will be possible by early Saturday with higher accumulations possible in Middle Tennessee.

Winter precipitation will end fairly quickly on Saturday morning with a blast of cold air and strong north winds in tow. The wind chill on Saturday morning will be in the single digits to low teens. Strong NW wind gusts over 40 miles per hour may lead to area power outages. Cloud cover will thin out on Saturday afternoon with the wind chill staying in the teens and 20s.

Lows will drop into the teens yet again for Sunday morning. Temps will bounce back a bit on Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. We will warm back into the 60s for next work week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.