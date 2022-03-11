Patriots honor loved ones during cancer awareness game

Deals
Bob Jones softball team honors friends, family with cancer awareness game
By Carl Prather
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bob Jones Patriots softball team hosted Spain Park for a softball game that held a special meaning for players and coaches involved.

The Patriots and Jaguars hosted a game benefiting cancer awareness. Players and coaches wore numerous colors representing different forms of cancer. Bob Jones Head Coach Whitney Deaver’s mother Brenda, passed away in January.

“She would always joke, everyone knows about Breast Cancer, everybody wants to raise money from breast cancer, which is great,” Deaver said. “You know what? There’s a lot of people that have had the same sort of situation. I talked to the Spain Park Coach and said, hey I’ve got kids, you’ve got kids, we’re going to pick a color and we’re going to honor that cancer.”

Deaver’s father Rick threw out the first pitch surrounded by friends and family.

The Patriots won the game 6-3.

