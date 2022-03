BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An emergency missing child alert has been cancelled after a 12-year-old girl who last seen in Ohatchee, Al on March 10 was found safe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.