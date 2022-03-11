Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Muscle Shoals woman arrested for trafficking stolen identities

Maggie Parker
Maggie Parker(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Florence Police Department arrested a woman for trafficking stolen identities.

Maggie Parker, of Muscle Shoals, was arrested on Nov. 29 for possession of a controlled substance. During the arrest, investigators found identifying documents in Parker’s possession.

On March 11, investigators obtained a warrant and arrested Parker for trafficking stolen identities.

Parker is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
David Guess
Multiple suspects charged after Trinity man found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
HPD investigators identify body found near Research Park Blvd.

Latest News

Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital
Two males with fatal gunshot wounds found in Scottsboro
Marshall County Chief Deputy: man in custody dies after attempting leap from patrol unit
Trenton Reed
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted Hartselle man