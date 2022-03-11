Muscle Shoals woman arrested for trafficking stolen identities
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Florence Police Department arrested a woman for trafficking stolen identities.
Maggie Parker, of Muscle Shoals, was arrested on Nov. 29 for possession of a controlled substance. During the arrest, investigators found identifying documents in Parker’s possession.
On March 11, investigators obtained a warrant and arrested Parker for trafficking stolen identities.
Parker is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.
