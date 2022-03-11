Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted Hartselle man

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Hartselle man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Trenton Turner Reed, age 27, is wanted on four bond revocation warrants.

Bond Revocation: Second-degree Rape

Bond Revocation: First-degree Burglary

Bond Revocation: Third-degree Burglary

Bond Revocation: Obstructing Justice

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Trenton Reed, contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies at 256-350-4613.

