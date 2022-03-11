Morgan County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted Hartselle man
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Hartselle man wanted on multiple felony warrants.
Trenton Turner Reed, age 27, is wanted on four bond revocation warrants.
- Bond Revocation: Second-degree Rape
- Bond Revocation: First-degree Burglary
- Bond Revocation: Third-degree Burglary
- Bond Revocation: Obstructing Justice
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Trenton Reed, contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies at 256-350-4613.
