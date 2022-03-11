Marshall County Chief Deputy: man in custody dies after attempting leap from patrol unit

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A male in the custody of Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies passed away early Friday morning.

According to Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, one male was taken into custody and placed in the rear of a patrol car following a short car chase in Albertville. The Chief Deputy said the man in custody attempted to “break free and leap from the patrol unit” near Highway 431. Emergency medical officials were called to the scene and the man was taken to Marshall Medical Center North for treatment.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators are leading this investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.