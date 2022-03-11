Marshall Co. DA: No charges will be filed after man in custody died

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A male in the custody of Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies passed away on March 11.

According to Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, Christopher Allen Gore, age 48 of Albertville, was taken into custody and placed in the rear of a patrol car following a short car chase ending near Pleasant Grove Road in Albertville. The Chief Deputy said Gore attempted to “break free and leap from the patrol unit” near Highway 431. Emergency medical officials were called to the scene and he was taken to Marshall Medical Center North for treatment.

Gore was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators are leading this investigation. No further information is available at this time.

According to the Marshall County District Attorney, Everette Johnson, no charges will be brought forth involving the death of Gore.

