Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a daycare in Red Bay on Wednesday.

According to Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox, the coroner’s office responded to reports of an infant not breathing. The four-month-old was found unresponsive by a daycare worker and was taken by private vehicle to Red Bay Emergency Room. The infant was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The child was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsy. The child’s name will not be released at this time.

The Red Bay Police Department and Alabama State Department of Human Resources are investigating this case.

