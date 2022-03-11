Deals
Helen Keller hospital shuts down their infectious disease unit

Hellen Keller Hospital adjusting to decreasing COVID-19 cases
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - ”Last night we were able to shut down our infectious disease unit where we care for our sickest COVID patients and move them to our normal ICU,” said Helen Keller Hospital President, Kyle Buchanan.

Nearly two years ago, COVID-19 turned our world upside down.

During the darkest of days, Buchanan said they had 13 COVID-19 patients die in less than a week-

Units were overloaded and healthcare workers were faced with their toughest challenge in decades.

Now, the hospital staff is celebrating a milestone they’ve longed for.

“It’s symbolic more than anything else. So we have critical care nurses in both our progressive care unit, ICU unit and infectious disease unit. So being able to pull them back to one area instead of being spread out taking care of 18, 20, 24 patients. Being able to make that more concise in normal ICU, it’s a celebration for all of us,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan said they currently have 10 COVID patients and two on ventilators.

He said even though they are celebrating this moment, the pandemic isn’t over.

“We’re going to enjoy this moment and look forward to a little bit more normalcy. We’re also prepared to care for more patients if they come through the door,” said Buchanan.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

