Governor Ivey awards 10 million in funding to help volunteer fire departments

By Stefante Randall
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of dollars are on the way to help Volunteer Fire Departments in Alabama.

When responding to emergencies, volunteer fire departments are often the first to arrive at the scene. To help provide them with additional support, Governor Kay Ivey allocated $10 million from the American Rescue Pan Act to help.

The state of Alabama will offer grants in an amount up to more than $10,000 for providers that meet eligibility requirements. This is something Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department chairman Richard Lawson said will be a huge help.

“It will help us buy protective equipment for the fire department. That’s our number one issue, is making sure they are safe, and the public is safe. We will buy some of our self-contained breathing apparatus bottles that will run out next year,” said Lawson.

Lawson said they also plan to use the funds to upgrade their water lines.

“In our rural communities like Georgia Mountain being one of them, they can’t have fire hydrants on small water lines, so we have asked to replace the small lines with 6-inch lines, put on hydrants, and improve safety.”

Lawson said they are looking into funding for tuition assistance to help recruit more volunteer firefighters to the department. The deadline for volunteer departments to apply for the grant is March 25.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

