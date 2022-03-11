Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Gas prices hit over $7 per gallon in Beverly Hills

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.
Gas prices in Beverly Hills are skyrocketing.(KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With gas prices hitting new records, one area of California is seeing some eye-bugging numbers.

Gas prices in Beverly Hills are above $7 per gallon. One Mobil gas station showed prices of $7.35 for regular unleaded, $7.65 for special, and $7.95 for super.

The national average for a gallon of gas set a record for a third straight day Thursday, hitting $4.32 a gallon.

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Kitchen Cops: March 11, 2022
Ricatoni’s rocked in recent Kitchen Cops inspection
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
WAFF Winter Storm Warning
Snow & sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight & Saturday AM

Latest News

Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Police lights
Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains