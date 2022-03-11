Flood problems in Sheffield neighborhood being fixed

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - “It’s nice to know that I don’t have to watch out the window every time we have a bad storm warning coming up,” said Fran Flurry.

For the last few years, residents on Oakwood Blvd in Sheffield would be on edge when bad weather moved into the area.

“In 2019 we had a flood so bad that from my front porch it was like a lake,” said Flurry.

Homes and even the nearby church all flooded. Last March, it happened again. Floodwaters rose as high as five feet in some homes. Which felt like Deja vu to neighbors like Fran Flurry.

“We move our cars up the street or over in the cemetery so even the cars wouldn’t get flooded,” said Flurry.

Now, the city of Sheffield is hard at work trying to mitigate flooding issues.

Mayor Steve Stanley said the Shoals Solid waste authority and the city road department have already expanded the capacity of one retention pond - to help the issue.

Flurry believes the progress is because of WAFF’s coverage.

“Because of you, it brought the mayor to look,” said Flurry.

Solutions she hopes will bring permanent results.

“Hopefully we won’t have to be concerned anymore. Not for that,” said Flurry.

