DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden announces passing of communications resolution

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden announced the passing of a resolution by the DeKalb County Commission that will advance communications in DeKalb County for all responders.

The resolution will commit $2 million to the advancement of communications in the county. Sheriff Welden expressed the importance of this resolution and what it means for DeKalb County responders.

“We have been working diligently towards the CAD / P25 project since day one. Like so many other municipalities and counties throughout Alabama, we have suffered through years of antiquated technology and have fought communications shortcoming tooth and nail,” Sheriff Welden said in a statement. “With the implementation of county wide FirstNet cellular communications, we began the process of bridging the gap and working together with our response partners to find immediate solutions that were cost effective and increased safety for responders. These steps have drastically helped our situation but were not designed to solve the problem completely.”

The communications plan was developed by representatives from all response agencies in DeKalb County. Those representatives reached out to other counties and states to develop the streamlined plan.

“Never before have Dekalb County responders come together so dedicated and worked this passionately to make sure all of our needs are addressed as a whole response community,” Sheriff Welden said in a statement. “I am so proud to be a part of this community of selfless individuals and agencies that strive to make Dekalb County the best in the state. The Dekalb County Commission has been extremely supportive and I applaud them for taking the initial steps and leading the way in committing the initial funding for this project. It really shows that they truly care about the residents that we all serve by granting us the tools we need to serve them better.”

