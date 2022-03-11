Decatur Police Department investigators arrest fifth forgery suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department have been conducting an extensive investigation into 43 forged checks that were reported in October 2021.

The checks were negotiated at multiple financial institutions and totaled over $21,000. During the course of investigation, officials identified and issued warrants for six suspects.

As of March 11, five have been arrested. Those arrested include:

Dyllan Jones , 29, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Jones was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $4,000 bond on Nov. 2, 2021.

Joshua Dutton , 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, fives counts of identity theft and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Dutton was also charged with first-degree theft and six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for an unrelated investigation. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $46,000 bond on Nov. 5, 2021.

Jeremy Chatmon , 37, was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $1,000 bond on Dec. 11, 2021.

Alexsanya Collier , 30, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $1,000 bond on Dec. 28, 2021.

Gerald Kirby, 52, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft and five counts of identity theft. Kirby was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $30,000 bond on March 11.

Investigators are still searching for Jason Whitt, 40. If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.

Jason Whitt (Decatur Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.