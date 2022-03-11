Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Decatur Police Department investigators arrest fifth forgery suspect

Gerald Kirby
Gerald Kirby(Decatur Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Decatur Police Department have been conducting an extensive investigation into 43 forged checks that were reported in October 2021.

The checks were negotiated at multiple financial institutions and totaled over $21,000. During the course of investigation, officials identified and issued warrants for six suspects.

As of March 11, five have been arrested. Those arrested include:

  • Dyllan Jones, 29, was arrested and charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Jones was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $4,000 bond on Nov. 2, 2021.
  • Joshua Dutton, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft, fives counts of identity theft and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Dutton was also charged with first-degree theft and six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for an unrelated investigation. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $46,000 bond on Nov. 5, 2021.
  • Jeremy Chatmon, 37, was arrested and charged with third-degree forgery. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $1,000 bond on Dec. 11, 2021.
  • Alexsanya Collier, 30, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $1,000 bond on Dec. 28, 2021.
  • Gerald Kirby, 52, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft and five counts of identity theft. Kirby was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $30,000 bond on March 11.

Investigators are still searching for Jason Whitt, 40. If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.

Jason Whitt
Jason Whitt(Decatur Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Kitchen Cops: March 11, 2022
Ricatoni’s rocked in recent Kitchen Cops inspection
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
WAFF Winter Storm Warning
Snow & sleet to bring travel impacts for tonight & Saturday AM

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day parade in Huntsville - 2019
St. Patrick’s Day parade returns in Huntsville this Saturday
Generic car crash
Tuscumbia man killed in Colbert County car crash
Police lights
Marshall County Chief Deputy: man in custody dies after attempting leap from patrol unit
Police lights
Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare