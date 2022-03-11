Death investigation underway after infant found unresponsive at Red Bay daycare

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a daycare in Red Bay on Wednesday.

According to Franklin County Coroner Charles Adcox, the coroner’s office responded to reports of an infant not breathing. The four-month-old was found unresponsive at the Tiny Tigers Daycare, located on 4th Street, and was transported to the emergency room by a daycare worker, according to the Red Bay Police Department. The infant was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

WAFF 48 is told during the investigation Payton Gann, of Vina, was arrested and charged with false reporting to a law enforcement authority. She was later released from the Franklin county jail.

The child was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics for autopsy. The child’s name will not be released at this time.

The Red Bay Police Department and Alabama State Department of Human Resources are investigating this case.

