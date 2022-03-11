Alabama Wildlife tracking black bears in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Divison (AWFFD) are monitoring Alabama’s black bear population after cubs were found in DeKalb County.

The cubs were collared, weighed and “microchipped” with a PIT tag while the mama bear was briefly spooked away. According to AWFFD, the tracking collars will give allow Alabama Wildlife to monitor data on the cubs’ activities as they grow. The tracking collars are stretchy and will fall off before they hinder the cub’s comfort.

“Black bears were once more populous statewide, but they could still be potentially seen in every county,” said AWFFD.

Alabama Wildlife Tracking Bears in DeKalb County (Billy Pope, ADCNR)

If you see a bear in its tracks in Alabama, you are asked to submit your data here: https://bit.ly/366Szmo

