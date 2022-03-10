Sunny & warm today ahead of winter weather Friday night into Saturday

Happy Thursday! Clearer skies today so keep those sunglasses handy!

The clouds from yesterday have faded away and we are waking up to clearer skies this morning. That allowed temperatures to dip back into the upper 30s overnight and this morning. We will warm nice through the remainder of the day today as temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s. Wind will stay light around 5 to 15 mph from the northeast. Overall, this will be the best day we will see all week.

Wind gusts will turn to the south on Friday, which will help us warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, don’t get fooled, there will be major changes later in the day with our next weathermaker. Sunshine early Friday will give way to clouds in the afternoon. Then we will see rain move in later in the day ahead of an arctic airmass racing in from the northwest. Temperatures will plummet overnight as the cold air mixes in with the southern moisture. As that happens, it looks like we may see a changeover to sleet or even snow for the early hours of Saturday. This will all depend on the temperatures in the low and mid-levels in the atmosphere.

There are still plenty of questions that need to be answered with this system, but keep an eye on Saturday. Snow accumulation is looking likely for some folks, especially north of the Tennessee River. A few inches of sleet and snow will be possible. There may also be some freezing rain at times. Either way, it looks like we will see a major blast of cold air this weekend with temperatures dipping into the 20s Saturday and wind chills as low as the single digits for the morning.

The cold will be short lived because we will see the 50s return on Sunday, but overall it still looks like a frigid weekend overall.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

