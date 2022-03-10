Deals
Snow and Sleet on the way Friday night.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of North Alabama. The threat for wintry weather will develop over northwest Alabama after 9pm Friday and track east into the overnight hours. Rain will change to a mix of sleet and freezing rain before changing over to snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Snowfall totals of up to 2″ are possible on grassy areas. We are also watching the potential for a few hours of sleet. The sleet could freeze area roads, especially elevated roads like bridges and overpasses. Expect to encounter hazardous road conditions before sunrise Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the middle 20s. We expect some improvement by Noon Saturday with the help of sunshine. In addition to a wintry mix, the wind will be very strong, gusting over 30 mph overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The wind chill will be in the Teens most of the day on Saturday with the actual air temperature remaining below freezing in many areas. Morning lows could dip into the Teens early Sunday morning. A warming trend will get underway Sunday afternoon with highs back in the 50s. More rain will follow for Monday night into Tuesday.
By Brad Travis
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

