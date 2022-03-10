Second case of deadly deer disease found in Lauderdale County

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second case of a deadly deer disease has been found in the Tennessee Valley.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources confirmed chronic wasting disease Monday in a hunter harvested, white-tailed deer in Lauderdale County.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CWD is a prion disease that is fatal to animals, such as deer, elk, and moose. The disease causes microscopic changes in their brain, which then leads to altered behavior.

An animal may carry the disease for years without symptoms, said ADCNR. In the latter stages of the disease, symptoms include a lack of fear of people, stumbling, drastic weight loss, and a lack of coordination.

In 2018, CWD was first detected in Tennessee and Mississippi. Wild life experts say it has slowly been moving to Alabama. The first case of the disease in Alabama was detected in Lauderdale County in January.

Since then, the area west of U.S. Highway 43 in Lauderdale County to the Mississippi and Tennessee state lines and south to the Tennessee River has been designated as a High-Risk Zone, according to the Department.

After the first case was detected, samples were taken from 966 white-tailed deer killed in both Lauderdale and Colbert counties during the hunting season.

Department officials say the new case prompted them to make some changes.

“We just banned feeding in the area where were we’ve got CWD or in the CWD management zone. The reason why that is a potential risk is because the main route of transmission is from deer to deer,” said Chris Cook, Deer Program Coordinator of the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.

“By concentrating them by feeding, you’re increasing the likelihood that those deer have that deer to deer contact. You’re creating a situation where more of those prions could potentially be deposited if there’s a deer with [chronic wasting disease] in that area,” Cook added.

The Department has also suspended baiting privileges in both Lauderdale and Colbert counties in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

“We take the presence of this disease very seriously and are utilizing our CWD Strategic Surveillance and Response Plan to manage it,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Our staff is prepared, and the Department will do whatever is prudent and reasonable to protect the state’s deer resources and our hunting culture.”

If you see deer behaving oddly, be sure to contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.