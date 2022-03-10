SAT testing canceled at James Clemens High School
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - SAT testing scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at James Clemens High School has been canceled due to the threat of winter weather in North Alabama.
According to a spokesperson with Madison City Schools, the test will be rescheduled for a later date.
A winter weather advisory was issued in all of North Alabama on Thursday. Stay weather aware with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.