Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

SAT testing canceled at James Clemens High School

(WSAZ)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - SAT testing scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at James Clemens High School has been canceled due to the threat of winter weather in North Alabama.

According to a spokesperson with Madison City Schools, the test will be rescheduled for a later date.

A winter weather advisory was issued in all of North Alabama on Thursday. Stay weather aware with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of death investigation near Research Park Blvd.
HPD investigators identify body found near Research Park Blvd.
During the meeting, the topic of where to put Space Command headquarters came up, and if...
U.S. Space Command update, Redstone Arsenal involvement
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate
David Guess
Multiple suspects charged after Trinity man found burned, dumped in Lawrence County
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

WAFF 10 DAY WEATHER
Sunny, warm today ahead of winter weather Friday night into Saturday
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a...
Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Roy Nellsch
Long-haul trucker charged with kidnapping, rape dies in jail
David Guess
Multiple suspects charged after Trinity man found burned, dumped in Lawrence County