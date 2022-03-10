Deals
New features at Toyota Field for 2022 season

500 additional Trash Panda tickets to go on sale
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Field, the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will have some new features for fans for the upcoming 2022 baseball season.

A new bar has been added for fans to enjoy in center field near the bullpen. There will craft beers and signature Trash Pandas cocktails.

Changes have been made to the protective netting as it goes down both baselines at the height of 12 feet and tapers down towards each foul pole.

“Fan safety is our number one priority at Toyota Field,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said in a statement. “Our new protective netting will provide a safer atmosphere for everyone to watch the game without sacrificing the close-up views of the action that fans have grown to love.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to see how they fare as a pitcher at the Mojo Speed Pitch Cage. For a small fee, fans can have their pitched clocked. There will be many other additions for fans to enjoy during the 2022 season.

The Trash Pandas are scheduled to begin the year in Birmingham on April 8. The home opener is set for April 12 against Pensacola.

