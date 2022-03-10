Multiple suspects charged after Trinity man found burned, dumped in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple individuals are facing charges after a man was found burned and dumped in Lawrence County on Monday.

On March 6, it was reported to police that David Guess, 51 of Trinity, was missing. Through a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigation, it was discovered that Guess met with Charles Keel and his son Devon Keel at Tyler Ray Tippet’s home on County Road 294 on March 5. According to investigators, an argument started between the men over catalytic converters and turned physical.

Jason Keel, Charles Keel, Devon Keel, Barabara Keel (from L to R) (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Wendell Junior Proctor, Devon Keel, Tyler Tippett and Charles Keel began beating Guess. Deputies say when Guess attempted to flee from the men, Charles Keel shot Guess.

Eventually, Guess was forced into a pickup by Charles and Devon Keel. Guess was then driven to a location near County Road 222 and County Road 294. LCSO says Guess was then doused with gasoline and set on fire by Charles Keel, Tyler Tippett and Wendell Proctor.

According to the preliminary autopsy report, Mr. Guess died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in connection to the death of David Guess:

Charles Allan Keel, 43, of Trinity: charged with Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Assault 1st degree, Kidnapping 1st degree and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wendell Junior Proctor, 44, of Hillsboro: charged with Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Assault 1st degree, and Kidnapping 1st degree.

Tyler Ray Tippett, 26, of Hillsboro: charged with Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault 1st degree, Kidnapping 1st degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs (Suboxone).

Devon Allan Keel, 17, of Trinity: charged with Assault 1st degree, Kidnapping 1st degree and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Jamie Michelle Parker, 35, of Hillsboro: charged with Hindering Prosecution 1st degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs (Suboxone).

Jamie Parker, Tyler Tippett, Wendell Proctor (L to R) (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, investigators executed a search warrant of Charles and Devon Keel’s home on County Road 321 in Trinity. During the search, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other items related to the kidnapping of Guess were found.

Charles Keel was initially arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia. While Devon Keel was initially charged with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.

Barbara Keel, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jason Keel, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Sheriff Sanders would like to thank the Moulton Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations who assisted on some of the search warrants,” said Chief Deputy Brian Convington. “Sheriff Sanders would also like to thank the public that came forward with information.”

