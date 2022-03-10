Morgan Co. produce farmer spending hundreds of more dollars on fuel

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - These record-high gas prices are not just affecting drivers on the road.

Owner Robert Champion says he does not want to raise prices on his produce, but may not have another choice. (WAFF)

We learned Wednesday the situation is hurting farmers here in North Alabama.

Twenty-thousand strawberries, 15,000 tomatoes: that’s just scratching the surface of the fruits and vegetables are grown at Champion Farms in Falkville.

In order to get that product from the ground to the market, a lot of diesel fuel is needed to run the farming equipment.

“In a month, probably about 3-400 gallons. Just on diesel,” Robert Champion said.

Robert Champion has owned and operated the farm since 1996. He wants to keep his prices as low as he can, but he’s afraid he’ll be forced to raise them to make ends meet.

“I do this for a living, me and my wife. So we have no income coming in at all right now. I don’t know how we’re going to keep doing what we do unless we go up on our produce but I really hate doing that,” he explained.

A problem Attorney General Steve Marshall says we would not be dealing with- if President Biden hadn’t banned construction on the Keystone XL pipeline.

Attorney General Marshall sued President Biden over that ban and says he won’t stop fighting until it’s lifted and the white house administration allows new oil and gas drilling permits.

“When you look at where we were less than 13 months ago and what our industry was able to produce in regard to natural gas, we need to be able to allow that to be able to come back. Changes that will impact the lives of every person in this state and every person in this country,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Since he took office the Biden administration has been working to decrease the amount of fuel produced in the U.S., to be more environmentally friendly.

