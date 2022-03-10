Long-haul trucker charged with kidnapping, rape dies in jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Roy Nellsch, the long-haul trucker charged with kidnapping and rape and accused of keeping a bloody bag filled with women’s underwear inside his cab, has died.

Nellsch’s attorney, Chase Smith, confirmed to News4 Investigates the man died from pneumonia inside a federal prison.

Nellsch was indicted on federal charges in 2020 for kidnapping a woman whose car had broken down on the interstate.

The indictment made headlines because of how the woman said she ultimately escaped, and for what investigators found inside the cab of his truck.

The woman told investigators she had to throw a sheet over Nellsch’s head while he was steering in order to force him to pull over so she could escape.

Federal authorities then confirmed in an indictment that police found bags of women’s underwear and bras inside. An additional source confirmed to News4 Investigates that blood was found on the bag.

Police also found two handguns, a stun gun and handcuffs inside the cab.

Nellsch was also found to have possessed more than 10,000 images and videos of child pornography.

