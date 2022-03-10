How rising gas prices impact the lives of everyday people in Alabama

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are continuing to reach record number highs in Alabama. The statewide average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is $4.13, according to AAA Alabama. That’s seven cents higher than the old record price - $4.05, recorded on Sept. 16, 2008.

The continued rise in prices is affecting people across the Tennessee Valley’s pockets in more than one way.

WAFF 48′s DeAndria Turner asked you at home in a Facebook post:

“Do you or anyone you know have to sacrifice things now in order to be able to afford to get gas? Are you budgeting differently?”

Here are some of the answers:

“Living on a fixed income makes it extremely difficult. I’m a senior, with increases in the price of groceries, medication and gas, it’s akin to flipping a coin as to what is needed the most on any given day. However, my situation isn’t as dire as the Ukrainian people and their pets,” - Marcia Henson

“I’m taking less jobs because I’m not traveling as far as gas prices. Also lost grass-cutting jobs bc I had to raise prices due to gas price increases. And personally, I know families that are buying less groceries, clothes, and other necessities they need to support their loved ones all so they have enough money to pay for gas to make it to work,” - Bill Blankinship

“I’m a doordash driver because my job is only part-time currently. I’ve had to sacrifice doordash driving completely which has significantly hurt my source of income. it provided a major chunk of my income, now gone. Doordash isn’t raising their pay per order, so the money I’m making essentially just has to go right back into my tank,” - Alex Helms

“I have to drive to Elgin every day and that may not be far but to me, it is with 4 bucks a gallon. Food is absurd if you can find it. Definitely putting a halt on a lot of things,” - Leigh Ann Woods

“Between gas, grocery prices, and the utility bill, who can afford anything? Rent or house payment may not be paid by a lot of folks if you are not working a job paying $25. or more an hour and that is both partners working full time. It is getting worse. I am thinking of doing a backyard garden this year to use fresh veggies and try canning for the cooler months. One-pot meals will be my cooking style also,” - Donna Hensley Olive

“I’ve been consolidating errands, less trips to town, trying to be more fuel-efficient, plan ahead,” - Deborah Davis Fauver

It’s annoying but hasn’t affected my day to day. If gas gets up to $8 I’ll probably start deciding if it’s worth driving to,” Katiana Morningstar

“Groceries are getting just as high, and I’m having to cut my grocery budget to account for the gas increase,” - Trinity Scott

“I am working to pay for gas to come to work,” - Paula Jo

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.